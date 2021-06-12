A US package to counter Beijing’s economic surge includes provisions for protecting Hong Kong’s internet freedom. Photo: AP A US package to counter Beijing’s economic surge includes provisions for protecting Hong Kong’s internet freedom. Photo: AP
United States funding for Hong Kong internet freedom is ‘a meaningless political gesture’, city technology experts say

  • US to plough resources into the ‘development and deployment of internet freedom and Great Firewall circumvention tools for the people of Hong Kong’
  • Senate has passed a bill earmarking US$250 billion to strengthen American capabilities as Washington-Beijing rivalry continues to escalate

Cannix Yau

Updated: 1:04pm, 12 Jun, 2021

