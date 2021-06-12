The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP
Organiser of annual Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong vows to fight on despite speech by top Beijing official denouncing ‘enemies’

  • ‘We should not be threatened or constrained by remarks of individual officials’, says vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
  • But group, which has long called for end to one-party rule, admits it will review its situation following comments by official on the inalienable role of the Communist authority in Hong Kong

Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:58pm, 12 Jun, 2021

The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP
The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP
