The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP
Organiser of annual Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong vows to fight on despite speech by top Beijing official denouncing ‘enemies’
- ‘We should not be threatened or constrained by remarks of individual officials’, says vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
- But group, which has long called for end to one-party rule, admits it will review its situation following comments by official on the inalienable role of the Communist authority in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong politics
The empty soccer pitches of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4 after police banned the annual vigil. Photo: AP