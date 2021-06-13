The national flag is seen in front of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo; Winson Wong The national flag is seen in front of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo; Winson Wong
Silence no longer golden as Beijing heralds Communist Party’s key role in Hong Kong

  • Symposium discussing party’s implementation of ‘one country, two systems’ principle in city a far cry from scrupulously low-key approach maintained by central government for decades
  • Nearly 24 years after the handover, analysts now agree Beijing believes it’s more important to underscore its ‘comprehensive jurisdiction’ over Hong Kong

Gary Cheung
Updated: 12:01pm, 13 Jun, 2021

