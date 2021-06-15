Former governor David Wilson presides over a Legislative Council session in 1987. Photo: SCMP
Ex-Hong Kong governor pushed Britain in 1989 to oppose citizenship requirements for top advisers and judges, seek concessions on PLA, declassified papers show
- In a newly declassified 1989 telegram to Britain’s Foreign Office, then governor David Wilson argued his proposals were ‘important to restoring local confidence in the future of Hong Kong’ after the Tiananmen Square crackdown
- The British government ultimately declined to take his advice regarding the nationality of top judges and executive councillors, while its efforts to prevent a peacetime PLA garrison from being stationed in Hong Kong ultimately failed
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Former governor David Wilson presides over a Legislative Council session in 1987. Photo: SCMP