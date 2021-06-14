Civil servants have been reminded of the requirement to understand the new political framework in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to hold first internal recruitment drive in a nearly a decade for elite-level policymakers, hopefuls reminded of new national security law era
- Civil service chief tells potential candidates for the high-level posts of the importance of grasping Hong Kong’s new political landscape
- Wave of resignations has hit the city’s public sector workforce since the national security law took effect last June
