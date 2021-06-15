A statue on the Victoria Harbour promenade pays tribute to the city’s film industry. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Carrie Lam admits new censorship rules have caused Hong Kong filmmakers anxiety
- But ‘freedom of expression’ not absolute, city leader says, noting Beijing-imposed legislation had provisions that affected nearly every government department
- Commerce secretary Edward Yau will meet with key industry figures and lawmakers to ‘allay their concerns’
