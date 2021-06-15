Members of the French team march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city will support Gay Games, and calls lawmaker’s hate-filled outburst ‘unnecessarily divisive’
- Lawmaker Junius Ho branded event ‘disgraceful’ and said any revenue would be ‘dirty money’
- Chief executive says government’s position is to advance acceptance
Topic | Hong Kong Gay Games 2022
