Two years after mass protests rocked Hong Kong, will unrest return to city’s streets as Beijing tightens grip?
- While recent demonstrations have been scattered, opposition supporters still hold sliver of hope that their cause remains alive, waiting for the next trigger
- Observers say governance will become more difficult amid a shift to ‘politics of defiance’ in which residents find other ways to oppose authorities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
