Two years after mass protests rocked Hong Kong, will unrest return to city’s streets as Beijing tightens grip?

  • While recent demonstrations have been scattered, opposition supporters still hold sliver of hope that their cause remains alive, waiting for the next trigger
  • Observers say governance will become more difficult amid a shift to ‘politics of defiance’ in which residents find other ways to oppose authorities

Jeffie Lam  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:24am, 16 Jun, 2021

