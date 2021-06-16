Oath-taking requirements have been extended to civil servants and district councillors in the wake of the national security law. Photo: Handout Oath-taking requirements have been extended to civil servants and district councillors in the wake of the national security law. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: at least 150 Hong Kong district councillors face disqualification next month under new oath-taking legislation

  • Councillors who ran in opposition’s unofficial primary, offered their offices as polling stations, or threatened to vote down government, are at risk of unseating
  • Mass disqualification warning follows new oath-taking requirements for municipal-level politicians, and could slash opposition representation by more than 40 per cent

Lilian ChengNatalie WongTony Cheung
Lilian Cheng , Natalie Wong  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:30pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Oath-taking requirements have been extended to civil servants and district councillors in the wake of the national security law. Photo: Handout
