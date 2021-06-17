Staff of Apple Daily in their Tseung Kwan O office. Photo: Sam Tsang Staff of Apple Daily in their Tseung Kwan O office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Staff of Apple Daily in their Tseung Kwan O office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Can Hong Kong’s freewheeling Apple Daily survive national security crackdown? Bleak days ahead with arrests, financial strain and a pro-Beijing camp keen to see it perish

  • Second asset freeze on Thursday alongside arrests of tabloid’s top management could mark end of the road for showpiece publication of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai
  • Some observers argue however that there is no basis to outlaw the paper, founded in 1995, and it has played an important role in the city’s media and social landscape

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony CheungDenise Tsang
Tony Cheung  and Denise Tsang

Updated: 10:55pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff of Apple Daily in their Tseung Kwan O office. Photo: Sam Tsang Staff of Apple Daily in their Tseung Kwan O office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Staff of Apple Daily in their Tseung Kwan O office. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE