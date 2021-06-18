Police surround the offices of the Apple Daily newspaper in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: Apple Daily arrests could encourage self-censorship, experts warn, but legal scholars insist reporters have little to fear
- Industry expresses concern over impact of police raid and arrest of senior newspaper figures on media freedom
- But pro-establishment figures say normal journalistic work can take place ‘freely and lawfully in Hong Kong’
Police surround the offices of the Apple Daily newspaper in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Sam Tsang