Reporters wait outside the Apple Daily offices in Tseung Kwan O while police search the newsroom. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: what did Apple Daily do, what is it accused of, and what does the future hold?

  • Editor-in-chief, publisher and three other senior executives arrested in Thursday morning raid
  • They have been accused of breaking Article 29 of the security law, which bans collusion with foreign forces

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 1:05pm, 18 Jun, 2021

