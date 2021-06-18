Reporters wait outside the Apple Daily offices in Tseung Kwan O while police search the newsroom. Photo: Winson Wong
Explainer |
Hong Kong national security law: what did Apple Daily do, what is it accused of, and what does the future hold?
- Editor-in-chief, publisher and three other senior executives arrested in Thursday morning raid
- They have been accused of breaking Article 29 of the security law, which bans collusion with foreign forces
