Hong Kong lawmakers demand athletes do not let politics and sport mix at Olympic Games in Tokyo next month

  • Pro-establishment legislators concerned members of city’s team will use occasion to make political statement
  • But government says all those that qualified for Games had pledged not to do anything to embarrass Hong Kong

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 4:50pm, 18 Jun, 2021

The Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on July 23, and run until August 8. Photo: AP
