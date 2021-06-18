Copies of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid. Photo: Sam Tsang Copies of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Spotlight on Hong Kong’s Apple Daily columns, as legal experts debate alleged national security law breach

  • Pro-establishment heavyweight Maria Tam says newspaper owners and journalists have nothing to worry about if their reports and management of opinion pages are clear and balanced
  • A check by the Post found Apple Daily had published 334 articles with the keywords ‘foreign sanctions’ since 2019, but it remains unclear what form of content amounts to a crime under security legislation

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris LauJeffie Lam
Chris Lau  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:35pm, 18 Jun, 2021

