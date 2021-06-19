Supporters gather outside West Kowloon Court for the bail hearing of Apple Daily publisher Cheung Kim-hung and editor-in-chief Ryan Law on Saturday. Photo: May Tse Supporters gather outside West Kowloon Court for the bail hearing of Apple Daily publisher Cheung Kim-hung and editor-in-chief Ryan Law on Saturday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Apple Daily editor-in-chief, publisher remanded in custody after arrests on collusion charge

  • Magistrate rules that top editor Ryan Law and Cheung Kim-hung, who is also CEO of the tabloid’s parent Next Digital, remain an ongoing security threat in denying the pair bail
  • The two defendants had their application rejected despite offering up to post a bond of HK$3 million and pledging to resign from their posts at the 25-year-old media outlet

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:15pm, 19 Jun, 2021

