Supporters gather outside West Kowloon Court for the bail hearing of Apple Daily publisher Cheung Kim-hung and editor-in-chief Ryan Law on Saturday. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Apple Daily editor-in-chief, publisher remanded in custody after arrests on collusion charge
- Magistrate rules that top editor Ryan Law and Cheung Kim-hung, who is also CEO of the tabloid’s parent Next Digital, remain an ongoing security threat in denying the pair bail
- The two defendants had their application rejected despite offering up to post a bond of HK$3 million and pledging to resign from their posts at the 25-year-old media outlet
