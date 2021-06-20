Taiwan is recalling eight staff members from its representative office in Hong Kong over a requirement they acknowledge the one-China policy. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan is recalling eight staff members from its representative office in Hong Kong over a requirement they acknowledge the one-China policy. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan is recalling eight staff members from its representative office in Hong Kong over a requirement they acknowledge the one-China policy. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan recalling 8 representative office staff members in Hong Kong over refusal to accept one-China policy

  • Taipei has described the requirement that its staff in the city recognise the one-China policy as an ‘unreasonable political precondition’ for renewing their work visas
  • The future of the office is not immediately clear, but Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council says it will “adjust its methods for handling business”, while maintaining “necessary operations”

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 5:06pm, 20 Jun, 2021

