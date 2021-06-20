A statue depicting the mascot of the Hong Kong Film Awards is on display at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Hong Kong film censors’ government affiliations spark fears for ‘Hollywood of the Far East’ in light of new guidelines
- All of the city’s 42 film examiners are civil servants, with industry insiders worrying they may ban previously unobjectionable pictures to avoid any hint of controversy
- Tenky Tin Kai-man, of the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, fears censors may tend to ‘think that the less one does, the fewer mistakes he makes’, and ban any film with the potential to give offence
A statue depicting the mascot of the Hong Kong Film Awards is on display at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang