Protesters march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the Legislative Council complex during a July 1 rally organised by the Civil Human Rights Front in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front will not apply for permission to hold annual July 1 march for first time in 19 years
- The July 1 march, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the city’s handover to China, has been a yearly event since 2003, when 500,000 people took to the streets
- The front has been responsible for some of Hong Kong’s largest protests, but its convenor was jailed for 18 months in May, and police are currently investigating the group’s legality
