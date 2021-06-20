Yau Tsim Mong District Council vice-chairman Andy Yu was among those who quit. Photo: Facebook Yau Tsim Mong District Council vice-chairman Andy Yu was among those who quit. Photo: Facebook
Yau Tsim Mong District Council vice-chairman Andy Yu was among those who quit. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s opposition Civic Party loses two-thirds of its district councillors in round of resignations ahead of new oath-taking rule

  • Members, including Yau Tsim Mong District Council vice-chairman Andy Yu, reveal on their respective social media accounts they have quit party
  • Departures mean party now has just five district councillors

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:27pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
