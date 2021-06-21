Authorities have frozen HK$18 million worth of assets belonging to three companies affiliated with Apple Daily. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to decide by Friday whether to shut down
- Faced with mounting financial and legal woes, the 26-year-old tabloid could print its final edition at end of this week
- Operator Next Digital has asked the Security Bureau to unfreeze assets so employees can be paid
