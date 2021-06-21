Following a shake-up of the city’s electoral system, the number of voters in this year’s Election Committee polls will be drastically reduced. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong electoral changes: no more than 30,000 voters will take part in Election Committee race, authorities estimate, down from 246,000 in 2016
- Many Election Committee members are either appointed or granted seats based on other offices they hold, and changes to how the remainder are chosen has further reduced the voting pool
- Told of the reduction in voters on Monday, lawmakers questioned why polling places in this September’s elections for the body needed to remain open so long
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
