Following a shake-up of the city’s electoral system, the number of voters in this year’s Election Committee polls will be drastically reduced. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong electoral changes: no more than 30,000 voters will take part in Election Committee race, authorities estimate, down from 246,000 in 2016

  • Many Election Committee members are either appointed or granted seats based on other offices they hold, and changes to how the remainder are chosen has further reduced the voting pool
  • Told of the reduction in voters on Monday, lawmakers questioned why polling places in this September’s elections for the body needed to remain open so long

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:37pm, 21 Jun, 2021

