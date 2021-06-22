Hundreds of Hong Kong police officers took part in a raid of the Apple Daily offices in Tseung Kwan O last week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader accuses US of underplaying national security law breaches in Apple Daily case
- US guilty of ‘beautifying acts’ that undermine China’s security by treating last week’s arrests as a press freedom issue, Carrie Lam says
- Chief executive also says decision to freeze the tabloid’s assets, which could force it to close as early as this week, represented an ‘international norm’
