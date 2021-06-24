Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Defender of freedoms or defiler of national sovereignty? What exactly was Hong Kong’s Apple Daily?

  • Critics loathed its sensationalist, pro-opposition and anti-China slant, its supporters loved its fearless reporting against those in power
  • But after 26 years of bucking the system, the tabloid-style newspaper’s foes have had the final say

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris LauGary Cheung
Chris Lau  and Gary Cheung

Updated: 7:35am, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE