Apple Daily’s last edition rolled off the presses on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Defender of freedoms or defiler of national sovereignty? What exactly was Hong Kong’s Apple Daily?
- Critics loathed its sensationalist, pro-opposition and anti-China slant, its supporters loved its fearless reporting against those in power
- But after 26 years of bucking the system, the tabloid-style newspaper’s foes have had the final say
