Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam missing city’s 1997 handover commemorations to attend Communist Party’s centenary celebrations in Beijing
- Lam and dozens of senior political, business figures expected to head to Beijing on Monday for the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary
- Her attendance in the capital will mark the first time a Hong Kong chief executive is absent for official July 1 handover events in the city
Topic | Hong Kong politics
