Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam missing city’s 1997 handover commemorations to attend Communist Party’s centenary celebrations in Beijing

  • Lam and dozens of senior political, business figures expected to head to Beijing on Monday for the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary
  • Her attendance in the capital will mark the first time a Hong Kong chief executive is absent for official July 1 handover events in the city

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:20pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Carrie Lam, pictured with Xi Jinping in 2017, will be in Beijing on July 1. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE