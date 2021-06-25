Police Commissioner Chris Tang (left) and Secretary for Security John Lee. Photo: May Tse
Promotions for Hong Kong law and order bosses, with security secretary John Lee tipped to become city’s No 2 official, police chief Chris Tang filling his role
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, 70, could be retiring, sources say, with John Lee replacing him
- Announcements are due to be made ‘very soon’, pending final approval by State Council
