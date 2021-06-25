Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily insiders cite national security law risks for rejecting calls to use funds from sister companies to pay staff
- Suggestions of drawing on parent company Next Digital’s funds dismissed on the basis such a move may expose its subsidiaries to the long arm of the security law
- Pro-establishment union leader Bill Tang accuses Apple Daily of staging Wednesday’s dramatic shutdown to avoid paying staff what they are owed
Topic | Hong Kong media
