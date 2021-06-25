Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Politics

Apple Daily insiders cite national security law risks for rejecting calls to use funds from sister companies to pay staff

  • Suggestions of drawing on parent company Next Digital’s funds dismissed on the basis such a move may expose its subsidiaries to the long arm of the security law
  • Pro-establishment union leader Bill Tang accuses Apple Daily of staging Wednesday’s dramatic shutdown to avoid paying staff what they are owed

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Lilian ChengChris Lau
Lilian Cheng  and Chris Lau

Updated: 9:30am, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily staff mark the final edition in the 26-year history of the newspaper. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE