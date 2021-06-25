Hong Kong security chief John Lee (left) has been elevated to replace Matthew Cheung (right) as chief secretary, the city’s No 2 position. Photo: Nora Tam
breaking | Hong Kong security minister John Lee promoted to chief secretary, police chief Chris Tang elevated to cabinet post in major reshuffle
- The elevation of the two security figures comes as the city is about to implement a series of landmark electoral changes
- Matthew Cheung, the city’s No 2 official since 2017, confirms he is stepping down but says he has no plans to retire
