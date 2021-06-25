US President Joe Biden blamed Beijing for Apple Daily closing. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing hits back after US President Joe Biden blames its ‘intensifying repression’ for closure of Apple Daily
- US leader calls loss of tabloid-style newspaper ‘a sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong’
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman calls Biden’s remarks ‘completely groundless’ and says there are ulterior motives behind any criticism
