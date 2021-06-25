Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee
New Hong Kong police chief will have to tackle manpower crunch and repair ties with overseas agencies, insiders say
- Raymond Siu, 55, pledges that the force will continue to ensure public safety and social stability
- Senior officers describe Siu as a ‘deep thinker’ and ‘reasonable man’, who is highly qualified for the top job
