Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee
Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

New Hong Kong police chief will have to tackle manpower crunch and repair ties with overseas agencies, insiders say

  • Raymond Siu, 55, pledges that the force will continue to ensure public safety and social stability
  • Senior officers describe Siu as a ‘deep thinker’ and ‘reasonable man’, who is highly qualified for the top job

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee
Raymond Siu joined the police force as an inspector in 1988. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE