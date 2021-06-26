Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee is confident he has the right abilities to excel in his new role as chief secretary. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle: new No 2 official John Lee dismisses concerns over policy experience, cites superior grasp of government work
- Former security minister points to cross-departmental work and coordination of tasks during 2019 social unrest, as well as master’s degree in public policy and administration
- Lee also says he will ‘make use of every opportunity to enhance the education of national security’
