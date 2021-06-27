Next Digital is weighing a request from the Security Bureau to turn over ‘sensitive information’ in return for the release of its frozen assets. Photo: Dickson Lee Next Digital is weighing a request from the Security Bureau to turn over ‘sensitive information’ in return for the release of its frozen assets. Photo: Dickson Lee
Apple Daily parent weighs Security Bureau request for ‘sensitive information’ as it seeks to have assets unfrozen, pay final wages

  • The bureau has asked the company to turn over a list of staff names as part of the ongoing negotiations, according to an insider
  • The revelation has sparked fears among employees that they could find themselves targeted by the authorities

Natalie Wong  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:21am, 27 Jun, 2021

