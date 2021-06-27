Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s new No 2 official John Lee to lead city’s 1997 handover celebrations, as Carrie Lam heads to Beijing to celebrate Communist’s Party’s 100th anniversary

  • Chief Executive’s Office confirms earlier Post report that city’s leader will travel to nation’s capital on Monday
  • Lam is expected to be accompanied by new security chief Chris Tang, finance minister Paul Chan, and others

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:53pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE