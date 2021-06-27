Carrie Lam and her newly appointed security chief Chris Tang are to join the Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary celebrations this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s new No 2 official John Lee to lead city’s 1997 handover celebrations, as Carrie Lam heads to Beijing to celebrate Communist’s Party’s 100th anniversary
- Chief Executive’s Office confirms earlier Post report that city’s leader will travel to nation’s capital on Monday
- Lam is expected to be accompanied by new security chief Chris Tang, finance minister Paul Chan, and others
Topic | Hong Kong politics
