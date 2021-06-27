Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Is Hong Kong’s administrative officer-led governing system over? Maybe not, but it’s the beginning of a new political culture for civil servants
- Promotion of tough security officials to the top of government reflects Beijing’s determination to transform civil service culture from political neutrality to patriotism
- Beijing is rebuilding Hong Kong’s governance team to reduce reliance on just one or two senior figures, with the city deemed a key battleground for China-US wrangling
Tammy Tam is the South China Morning Post's Editor-in-Chief and is responsible for its editorial direction, strategic development and newsroom operations. She is a Board Member of the World Editors Forum, the leading network for news editors that focuses on the future of quality journalism, newsroom transformation and defending press freedom. Tammy is also the Vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong News Executives' Association. Prior to joining SCMP, Tammy spent 20 years in the television industry in leadership roles managing editorial teams and corporate development strategies.