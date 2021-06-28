Hong Kong is obliged under the Basic Law to bring forward legislation that protects the central government against treason, subversion and other offences. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
National security: what is Article 23 in Hong Kong and why is the issue back in the spotlight?
- Basic Law provision requiring Hong Kong to bring in legislation protecting Beijing from subversive, treacherous acts is back on the political agenda
- What concerns are being raised about an Article 23 bill this time around? Any why does Beijing demand its introduction after imposing its own security law on the city?
