Hong Kong is obliged under the Basic Law to bring forward legislation that protects the central government against treason, subversion and other offences. Photo: AFP
National security: what is Article 23 in Hong Kong and why is the issue back in the spotlight?

  • Basic Law provision requiring Hong Kong to bring in legislation protecting Beijing from subversive, treacherous acts is back on the political agenda
  • What concerns are being raised about an Article 23 bill this time around? Any why does Beijing demand its introduction after imposing its own security law on the city?

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Jun, 2021

