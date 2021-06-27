Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at Hong Kong airport while trying to leave city

  • Fung Wai-kong, 57, was intercepted by police at airport at about 10pm on Sunday; he was about to leave for Britain, according to source
  • Arrest came as online portal Stand News, popular among opposition camp, revealed plans to remove most of its commentaries and halt fundraising drive

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie LamClifford Lo
Jeffie Lam  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:35am, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE