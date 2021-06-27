Seven Apple Daily senior executives have been arrested in two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at Hong Kong airport while trying to leave city
- Fung Wai-kong, 57, was intercepted by police at airport at about 10pm on Sunday; he was about to leave for Britain, according to source
- Arrest came as online portal Stand News, popular among opposition camp, revealed plans to remove most of its commentaries and halt fundraising drive
