People participate in a July 1 rally in 2018. Police on Monday denied an application for this year’s rally, citing the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police deny groups’ application for July 1 rally against ‘political suppression’
- The force cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in declining to grant permission for the march
- The event would have coincided with the anniversaries of both the city’s handover from Britain to China, and the founding of the Communist Party
