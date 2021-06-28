People participate in a July 1 rally in 2018. Police on Monday denied an application for this year’s rally, citing the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang People participate in a July 1 rally in 2018. Police on Monday denied an application for this year’s rally, citing the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
People participate in a July 1 rally in 2018. Police on Monday denied an application for this year's rally, citing the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police deny groups’ application for July 1 rally against ‘political suppression’

  • The force cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in declining to grant permission for the march
  • The event would have coincided with the anniversaries of both the city’s handover from Britain to China, and the founding of the Communist Party

Tony CheungChristy Leung
Tony Cheung  and Christy Leung

Updated: 3:53pm, 28 Jun, 2021

