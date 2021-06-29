A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee
A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: self-censorship concerns mount after Hong Kong’s Stand News purges comment pieces, some touching on sanctions

  • At least 65 commentaries dealing with sanctions – subject at the centre of police action against now-defunct Apple Daily – were among the articles taken down
  • Move prompts academics to warn of ‘unpredictable’ effect of security law on media, and one pro-Beijing figure to urge writers to tread lightly

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:05am, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee
A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE