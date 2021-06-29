A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: self-censorship concerns mount after Hong Kong’s Stand News purges comment pieces, some touching on sanctions
- At least 65 commentaries dealing with sanctions – subject at the centre of police action against now-defunct Apple Daily – were among the articles taken down
- Move prompts academics to warn of ‘unpredictable’ effect of security law on media, and one pro-Beijing figure to urge writers to tread lightly
A news outlet’s decision to purge thousands of commentary pieces over national security law fears has raised concerns among some scholars. Photo: Dickson Lee