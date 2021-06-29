Zheng Yanxiong, director of Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security, says Hong Kong’s courts should serve the nation’s interests. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong’s judiciary should uphold country’s will, advance its interests, says Beijing’s national security chief in city
- Zheng Yanxiong says city’s courts derive power from Beijing; rule of law only ‘castles in the air’ if national security is not defended
- However, panellists at University of Hong Kong discussion offer dimmer view of security law, with one arguing it is taking ‘a toll on the civil society and media’
