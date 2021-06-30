A display of national and Hong Kong flags adds a dash of colour to Tsim Sha Tsui East. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Atmosphere fraught as Hong Kong prepares to mark 24th anniversary of return to Chinese sovereignty
- Traditional July 1 rallies banned by police citing pandemic restrictions while authorities have also warned people against taking part in illegal gatherings
- City also celebrates 100th anniversary of founding of Chinese Communist Party on Thursday
