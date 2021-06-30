A display of national and Hong Kong flags adds a dash of colour to Tsim Sha Tsui East. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A display of national and Hong Kong flags adds a dash of colour to Tsim Sha Tsui East. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A display of national and Hong Kong flags adds a dash of colour to Tsim Sha Tsui East. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Atmosphere fraught as Hong Kong prepares to mark 24th anniversary of return to Chinese sovereignty

  • Traditional July 1 rallies banned by police citing pandemic restrictions while authorities have also warned people against taking part in illegal gatherings
  • City also celebrates 100th anniversary of founding of Chinese Communist Party on Thursday

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:19pm, 30 Jun, 2021

