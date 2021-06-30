In the year since its introduction, the national security law has left few facets of Hong Kong society untouched. Photo: Dickson Lee In the year since its introduction, the national security law has left few facets of Hong Kong society untouched. Photo: Dickson Lee
In the year since its introduction, the national security law has left few facets of Hong Kong society untouched. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

A year under Hong Kong’s national security law: mass arrests, sanctions, a swifter Legco and a defunct newspaper

  • Advocates of law argue it was badly needed to protect national sovereignty, and that it ended months of protests
  • But critics say it has been weaponised and used to silence dissent, crush opposition and induce fear

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:11pm, 30 Jun, 2021

