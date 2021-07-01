Hong Kong marks the July 1 anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover with a flag-raising ceremony on Thursday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
July 1 handover anniversary: Hong Kong can reach new heights with renewed commitment to national security and Beijing support, No 2 official John Lee says
- Chief Secretary John Lee tells officials and dignitaries gathered for 1997 handover anniversary that ‘one country, two system’ is foundation of city’s success
- July 1 marks twin anniversaries of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule and Communist Party centenary
Topic | Hong Kong handover anniversary
