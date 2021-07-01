Police officers raise a banner outside Victoria Park as they block it off from the public on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Heavy police presence across Hong Kong as Victoria Park locked down to stop July 1 protests
- Police invoke Public Order Ordinance to close large parts of the park in Causeway Bay, a gathering point for demonstrations
- Force is deploying some 10,000 officers across the city after warning of illegal gatherings, banning traditional anti-government protests, citing pandemic risks
Topic | Hong Kong handover anniversary
