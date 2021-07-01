Police officers raise a banner outside Victoria Park as they block it off from the public on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee Police officers raise a banner outside Victoria Park as they block it off from the public on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong / Politics

Heavy police presence across Hong Kong as Victoria Park locked down to stop July 1 protests

  • Police invoke Public Order Ordinance to close large parts of the park in Causeway Bay, a gathering point for demonstrations
  • Force is deploying some 10,000 officers across the city after warning of illegal gatherings, banning traditional anti-government protests, citing pandemic risks

Topic |   Hong Kong handover anniversary
Christy LeungJeffie Lam
Christy Leung  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 1:13pm, 1 Jul, 2021

