A man holds the national flag up against the Hong Kong skyline on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Xi Jinping urges Hong Kong to ramp up national security efforts in speech on twin anniversaries
- China’s president urges city’s government to implement the legal and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security
- His remarks are the latest sign that Beijing wants Hong Kong to move into the next phase of ensuring stability after the adoption of the security law
A man holds the national flag up against the Hong Kong skyline on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong