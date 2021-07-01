Books displayed on the ‘Librarian’s choice for borrowing’ shelf at Shek Tong Tsui Public Library. Photo: Edmond So Books displayed on the ‘Librarian’s choice for borrowing’ shelf at Shek Tong Tsui Public Library. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong librarian suspended after books by jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai put on recommended reading shelf

  • Government employee at Shek Tong Tsui Public Library in Sai Wan responsible for or displaying at least 10 titles written by media tycoon
  • Investigation launched after complaint from member of pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chungTony Cheung
Ng Kang-chung  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:53pm, 1 Jul, 2021

