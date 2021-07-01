Books displayed on the ‘Librarian’s choice for borrowing’ shelf at Shek Tong Tsui Public Library. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong librarian suspended after books by jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai put on recommended reading shelf
- Government employee at Shek Tong Tsui Public Library in Sai Wan responsible for or displaying at least 10 titles written by media tycoon
- Investigation launched after complaint from member of pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong
