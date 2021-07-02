A team organised by Beijing’s liaison office in the city meets with a low-income Hongkonger as part of a new charm offensive. Photo: Handout A team organised by Beijing’s liaison office in the city meets with a low-income Hongkonger as part of a new charm offensive. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s liaison office sends hundreds of teams to visit low-income Hongkongers in latest charm offensive

  • Analysts see outreach campaign as evidence of central government’s intention to take hands-on approach to resolving city’s deep-seated livelihood issues
  • Mainland Chinese official source says push will bring the office ‘closer to the people of Hong Kong’

William Zheng
Updated: 9:10pm, 2 Jul, 2021

