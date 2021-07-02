Police stop and search people going to lay flowers at East Point Road on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Police stop and search people going to lay flowers at East Point Road on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong grapples with tough questions over threat of domestic terrorism after officer stabbed

  • Experts say authorities are caught in a delicate position in responding to the knifing of a police officer, which officials have labelled domestic terrorism
  • Calling the attack evidence of a trend could perpetuate the problem, while failing to check support for the violence could fuel copycats, they say

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:48pm, 2 Jul, 2021

