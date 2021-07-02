Police stop and search people going to lay flowers at East Point Road on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong grapples with tough questions over threat of domestic terrorism after officer stabbed
- Experts say authorities are caught in a delicate position in responding to the knifing of a police officer, which officials have labelled domestic terrorism
- Calling the attack evidence of a trend could perpetuate the problem, while failing to check support for the violence could fuel copycats, they say
Police stop and search people going to lay flowers at East Point Road on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng