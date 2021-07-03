Frontline Doctors’ Union members hold up protest signs during a meeting in 2019. The group is one of many to disband in recent weeks over security law fears. Photo: Felix Wong Frontline Doctors’ Union members hold up protest signs during a meeting in 2019. The group is one of many to disband in recent weeks over security law fears. Photo: Felix Wong
Frontline Doctors’ Union members hold up protest signs during a meeting in 2019. The group is one of many to disband in recent weeks over security law fears. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fresh wave of Hong Kong unions, civil society groups disband over fears of vague ‘red lines’ under national security law

  • Even moderate groups are breaking up after Apple Daily arrests, other recent events sent chilling message that activism is too risky now
  • At least 21 groups have disbanded in past year, with latest ones saying uncertainty over law left them without ‘confidence to carry on’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:01pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Frontline Doctors’ Union members hold up protest signs during a meeting in 2019. The group is one of many to disband in recent weeks over security law fears. Photo: Felix Wong Frontline Doctors’ Union members hold up protest signs during a meeting in 2019. The group is one of many to disband in recent weeks over security law fears. Photo: Felix Wong
Frontline Doctors’ Union members hold up protest signs during a meeting in 2019. The group is one of many to disband in recent weeks over security law fears. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE