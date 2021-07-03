A new Security Bureau virtual exhibition cites the 2019 social unrest and 2014 Occupy movement (pictured) as evidence of the national security law’s necessity. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
National security law: Hong Kong authorities launch glossy virtual exhibition marking legislation’s first anniversary
- Security Bureau website makes case that previous lack of national security legislation had left city ‘defenceless’ against unrest in recent years
- Observers, however, are unconvinced materials will change minds, ‘no matter how beautiful the packaging is’
