Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s national security law has strengthened press freedom, business environment: Carrie Lam
- City leader rejects foreign criticism of Beijing-imposed legislation at day-long forum celebrating its anniversary, reiterating it has ‘only targeted a small minority’
- British and European business leaders in Hong Kong unworried by law, Lam says, noting enthusiasm for China’s latest five-year plan
