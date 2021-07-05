Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s national security law has strengthened press freedom, business environment: Carrie Lam

  • City leader rejects foreign criticism of Beijing-imposed legislation at day-long forum celebrating its anniversary, reiterating it has ‘only targeted a small minority’
  • British and European business leaders in Hong Kong unworried by law, Lam says, noting enthusiasm for China’s latest five-year plan

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:11am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday morning lauded the national security law, saying it had increased press freedom in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE