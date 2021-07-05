Pro-independence supporters have been backing their cause through other means than protests since the national security law’s imposition, a senior Hong Kong official says. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: new threat as Hong Kong independence activists shift from street protests to the arts and media for separatist promotion, security chief warns
- Security law enforcement has pushed pro-independence campaigners to softer forms of resistance, with activists favouring promotion via cultural channels over street protests, Chris Tang says
- Justice minister Teresa Cheng tells journalists they can only access the industry’s legal protections if they ‘act in good faith’
Pro-independence supporters have been backing their cause through other means than protests since the national security law’s imposition, a senior Hong Kong official says. Photo: Sam Tsang